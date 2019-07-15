Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 38.55%. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 39.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 0%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.18%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.