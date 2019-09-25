Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.27 N/A -0.56 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 154.37 N/A -13.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Denali Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 78.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.