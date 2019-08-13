Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 90.57 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.93% and an $29 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 46.2% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.