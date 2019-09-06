Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.03 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 63.10% at a $29 average target price. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 361.54% and its average target price is $7.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 73.4% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.