Denali Advisors Upped Position in Entertainment Properties (EPR) as Stock Price Declined; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Raised Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Entertainment Properties (EPR) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entertainment Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 175,291 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 46,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 billion, up from 46,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.02. About 3.96 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.16 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Hirons Michael L, worth $937,125 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 424 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 13,727 shares. 26,700 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 29,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barnett And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 634 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 35,876 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34,200 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

