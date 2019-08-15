Denali Advisors Upped Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Market Value Declined; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Torray Lowered Holding

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 74,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 76,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 1.99M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 550,697 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 48,400 shares to 187,817 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,700 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

