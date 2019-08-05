Denali Advisors Upped Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding; Shorts at COLABOR GROUP ORDINARY SHARESCANADA (COLFF) Lowered By 43.97%

Denali Advisors Llc increased Gentex Corporation (GNTX) stake by 95.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 31,400 shares as Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 64,200 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 32,800 last quarter. Gentex Corporation now has $6.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

COLABOR GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARESCANADA (OTCMKTS:COLFF) had a decrease of 43.97% in short interest. COLFF’s SI was 19,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.97% from 34,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 98 days are for COLABOR GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARESCANADA (OTCMKTS:COLFF)’s short sellers to cover COLFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.754 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Colabor Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. The company has market cap of $75.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Wholesale. It currently has negative earnings. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R.

