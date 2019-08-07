Denali Advisors Trimmed Its The Gap (GPS) Position; Shorts at Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Raised By 16.08%

Denali Advisors Llc decreased The Gap Inc. (GPS) stake by 48.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 15,300 shares as The Gap Inc. (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 16,500 shares with $432,000 value, down from 31,800 last quarter. The Gap Inc. now has $6.74B valuation. It closed at $17.83 lastly. It is down 34.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) had an increase of 16.08% in short interest. PHX's SI was 187,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.08% from 161,700 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX)'s short sellers to cover PHX's short positions. The SI to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc's float is 1.16%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 32,676 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. Webb Freda Rose bought 3,000 shares worth $41,250. $6,910 worth of stock was bought by D’Amico Raphael on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 120 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 226,300 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 123,334 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tiaa Cref Invest Llc reported 0% stake. Amer Gp reported 10,053 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0% or 30,469 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Morgan Stanley owns 19,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Ser Llc holds 0.84% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 89,735 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 297,995 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 19,810 shares. Trigran Invs invested 6.08% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 24,126 shares.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $181.75 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could The Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 698,434 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.05% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 24,100 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 107,123 shares. Korea stated it has 165,969 shares. 15,230 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Fruth Management owns 0.47% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 42,450 shares. Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 351,719 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hall Kathryn A owns 3.39 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 46,830 shares. 57,793 were accumulated by Raymond James Service. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 46 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $32 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.32M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 23,600 shares to 79,800 valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 89,500 shares. Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) was raised too.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Gap, Inc.'s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019