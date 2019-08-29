Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stake by $4.66 Million; Shares Rose; Lourd Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.98 Million as Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 84,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 175,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 420,477 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 19,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 37,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 49,100 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 3,958 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 11,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 281 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.46M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 228,934 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 170,249 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru. Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 22,538 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 16,929 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 643,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 31,408 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 10,467 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 77.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

