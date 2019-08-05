Denali Advisors Trimmed By $4.66 Million Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holding; Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) SI Increased By 0.69%

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) stake by 32.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 84,700 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 175,300 shares with $9.66M value, down from 260,000 last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc. now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 505,527 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. COLL’s SI was 2.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.89 million shares previously. With 339,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s short sellers to cover COLL’s short positions. The SI to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.57%. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 270,875 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $347.56 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. SunTrust initiated Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 36,090 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.46 million shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 12,155 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Federated Investors Pa invested in 21,024 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Paloma Partners Mngmt Co reported 14,876 shares. Carlson Capital Lp invested in 0.03% or 33,633 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 22,690 shares stake. Company Commercial Bank invested in 4,455 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 14,633 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Brown Ltd Liability holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 7.94M shares. Parametrica Ltd reported 5,407 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 75.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.