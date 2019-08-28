Denali Advisors Stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Kahn Brothers Group Position in Exxon Mobile (XOM) Decreased by $20.04 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58B, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.93M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say –

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 212,794 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability has 17,236 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 279,676 shares. Moreover, Loeb Corp has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Investment Management holds 183,102 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 572,537 shares. Mondrian Inv Ltd has 769,312 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc holds 150,225 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Guild Mgmt holds 28,100 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 132,084 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community State Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atria Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,606 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc has 30,113 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 83,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 4.44 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 1.44 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp invested in 31,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 8,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc holds 23,506 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 323,692 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 11,502 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 739,861 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Underhill Inv Llc invested 9.31% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7,200 shares to 800 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).