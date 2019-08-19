Denali Advisors Raised Its Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Holding; Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Equinix (Private) (EQIX) stake by 48.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as Equinix (Private) (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 16,200 shares with $7.34M value, down from 31,700 last quarter. Equinix (Private) now has $46.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 575,008 shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 4,500 shares as Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 22,700 shares with $3.22M value, up from 18,200 last quarter. Reinsurance Group Of America Inc now has $9.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 222,978 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 4,600 shares to 18,800 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 415,000 shares. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25 are owned by Smithfield. Raymond James reported 113,048 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.63% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 698,465 shares. Zebra Llc has 0.18% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 52,488 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 2,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 12,900 shares. Aqr Management stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank has 209,700 shares. 209,514 were accumulated by Aperio Llc. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 37,216 shares. Focused Wealth Inc reported 1,000 shares. 4,611 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca accumulated 0.23% or 4,202 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,365 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Muzinich And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 304 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,536 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 15,244 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Lc reported 181,706 shares. Altfest L J & Co stated it has 4,524 shares. Sei accumulated 0.14% or 89,264 shares. Blair William Il has 17,388 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ellington Grp accumulated 900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capital International Sarl accumulated 7,255 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.26% below currents $551.81 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $56000 target. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.