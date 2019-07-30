Denali Advisors Raised Its Pbf Energy Cl A (PBF) Stake; Equifax (EFX) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Equifax Inc (EFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 180 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 150 cut down and sold their holdings in Equifax Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 109.62 million shares, down from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Equifax Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 125 Increased: 122 New Position: 58.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 15,600 shares as Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF)’s stock declined 16.34%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 232,800 shares with $7.25M value, up from 217,200 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc Cl A now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 975,594 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Global Invsts Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 7,613 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 3,850 were accumulated by Merian Investors (Uk). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 19,257 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New York-based Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Gideon Inc invested 0.15% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 48,385 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 17,099 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com reported 0.03% stake. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 31,888 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.25’s average target is 29.05% above currents $28.09 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.50M for 24.44 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 12.87% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. for 155,489 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 4.44 million shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Llc has 3.04% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The Australia-based Platinum Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.38% in the stock. Senator Investment Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 850,000 shares.