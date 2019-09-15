Denali Advisors Raised Acco Brands (ACCO) Holding by $545,342; As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Share Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Its Position by $473,330

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 94,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The hedge fund held 100,880 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 195,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) by 22581.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 77,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 78,251 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, up from 345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 521,035 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco

More notable recent Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (UGP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Suffered Double-Digit Drops – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $193.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).