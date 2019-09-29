Denali Advisors Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Lowered by $685,300 as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Newfocus Financial Group Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 141,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.98 million, down from 150,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24,600 shares to 28,100 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc. by 38,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

