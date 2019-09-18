Denali Advisors Maintains Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR); Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) by $2.90 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 701,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.38 million, down from 764,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 16,227 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 20316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 4,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.2. About 4,404 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 8,214 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 16,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,224 shares. Ww Investors has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 379,204 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 862,516 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Investment LP holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 38,400 shares. First LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 12,325 shares. 4,164 are owned by Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership. 241,964 are held by Northern Tru Corp. Advisory holds 161,062 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 904,636 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 1.06 million shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31,300 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 87,400 shares to 621,394 shares, valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 156,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 11,091 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 206,695 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mutual Of America Capital Management reported 0.09% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Honeywell owns 43,710 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 18,707 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 397,566 shares. Grassi Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Company owns 2.38M shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 180 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Parametric Associates Lc reported 265,975 shares.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities Appoints Carla PiÃ±eyro Sublett to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.