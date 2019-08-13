Denali Advisors Lowered Verisign (VRSN) Stake; Contrarian Capital Management Has Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 4.31 million shares with $37.45 million value, up from 4.06M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.83M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Verisign Inc (VRSN) stake by 55.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 34,200 shares as Verisign Inc (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 27,700 shares with $5.03M value, down from 61,900 last quarter. Verisign Inc now has $24.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 437,890 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Denali Advisors Llc increased Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) stake by 14,600 shares to 23,000 valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) stake by 18,200 shares and now owns 47,000 shares. Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) was raised too.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9.5000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru owns 51.21 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bridger Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco has 552,703 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Company invested in 878,200 shares. Frontier Mgmt Co, Texas-based fund reported 224,535 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 441,800 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 18,293 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Signaturefd has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Ltd Liability Company has 1.72M shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 117,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).