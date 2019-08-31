Denali Advisors Lowered Lincoln National (LNC) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Position

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 121,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 145,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 836,173 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson L P, Texas-based fund reported 459,458 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 10,686 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 39,870 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Com reported 80,720 shares stake. Prudential has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 24,713 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2.95M shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 27,474 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fiduciary Trust reported 12,201 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 16.78M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 416,642 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 5,917 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,020 shares to 110,543 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769.

