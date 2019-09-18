Denali Advisors Lowered Its Ingredion (INGR) Position by $3.94 Million; Shares Declined; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shareholder Mig Capital Upped Its Stake

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 152,003 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 99,451 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 43,689 shares to 43,942 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 21,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.12 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.