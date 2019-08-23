Denali Advisors Lowered Holding in Lear (LEA) as Stock Price Declined; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $1.18 Million; Valuation Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 168,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 618,128 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 449,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.145. About 18.23 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.84. About 348,109 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $239.19M for 6.78 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 72,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management Research Com Inc has 0.09% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,000 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com accumulated 2,038 shares. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 544,602 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.29% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 180,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Moon Cap Lp accumulated 17,595 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 173 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 49,551 shares. Scout Invests Inc reported 30,570 shares stake. Loews Corporation invested in 0% or 2,066 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 33,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

