Denali Advisors Lowered Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $1.57 Million as Shares Declined; Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Stake by $67.46 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 102,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 593,198 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 87,120 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Amid Yield Curve & Trade Fears – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agilent Launches eSight, Expands Cell Analysis Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $174.65M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,651 are held by Da Davidson And Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 233,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 41,596 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 456,773 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 156,187 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,663 shares. Park Avenue Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,765 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.04% or 87,920 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 37,410 shares. 1,796 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 655 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 623,294 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Co invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.87 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.