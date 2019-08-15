Denali Advisors Lowered Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holding; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.97 million shares with $142.69 million value, down from 5.35M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 9.16M shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) stake by 80.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 67,500 shares as Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 16,700 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 84,200 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. now has $39.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 2.75 million shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,355 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America. Lazard Asset Limited Company reported 6,706 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 12,616 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.19% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 12,383 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Lp holds 1.18% or 159,000 shares in its portfolio. 81,280 were reported by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 56,259 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,084 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 796 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.12% or 6.12 million shares in its portfolio. 71,500 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc. M&R Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 40,842 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 27.62% above currents $83.45 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) stake by 44,400 shares to 82,000 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 117,500 shares and now owns 394,600 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.29 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 30.68% above currents $23.11 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.