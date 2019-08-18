Denali Advisors Lifted Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 79.64% above currents $25.79 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 15. See American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) latest ratings:

Denali Advisors Llc increased Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 4,500 shares as Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 22,700 shares with $3.22 million value, up from 18,200 last quarter. Reinsurance Group Of America Inc now has $9.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 208,731 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.01 million shares. 603,796 are held by Nuance Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Sit Invest invested in 63,740 shares. Smithfield stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 107,423 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 14,654 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr stated it has 1,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Gru invested in 0% or 4,835 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 8,668 shares. Boston has 0.34% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1.82M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 34,013 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 35,974 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts owns 41,618 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) stake by 12,700 shares to 50,100 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 48,656 shares. Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.48 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89M shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp reported 7.94M shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Barnett And has 1.37% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 689,372 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 51,500 are held by Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking invested in 88,049 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 62,674 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 144 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 565,970 shares. The California-based Covington Capital has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 0.54% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has 1,789 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Co owns 325,737 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 114,310 shares.