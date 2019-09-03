Denali Advisors Lifted Position in Viacom Cl B (VIAB); Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $315,084 as Shares Rose

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 3,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 5,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 8,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 855,830 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (VIAB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 442,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 405,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 1.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 13/04/2018 – a walk down @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016 on shari redstone pushing the merger and moonves resisting); 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 187,700 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,240 shares to 135,291 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).