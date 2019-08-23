Denali Advisors Lifted Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by $588,000; Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Holding as Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 15,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 184,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, down from 199,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 48,400 shares to 187,817 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,300 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 22,832 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Tru Company reported 0.07% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 26,200 shares. Blackrock owns 22.85M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 62,576 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 2.15M shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr has 57,715 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 19,873 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 163,227 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 5,455 shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 612,194 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Snow Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sol Capital Management has 5,235 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 76,968 shares. 3,850 were reported by Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Mairs & Power Inc holds 82,943 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% stake. 267,040 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 25,688 shares stake. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 23,413 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Com accumulated 4,997 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 5.63M shares. 9,301 were accumulated by Miles Capital. Guardian Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.85% or 11,850 shares.