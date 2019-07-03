Denali Advisors Lifted National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake by $3.05 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Diligent Investors Has Boosted Its Stake by $526,140

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 707,164 shares traded or 26.65% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4,700 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

