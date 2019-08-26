Denali Advisors Lifted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $1.53 Million; Shares Declined; As Delta Apparel (DLA) Market Valuation Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $760,809

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.51M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1,371 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Geode Limited Com reported 29,802 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.01% or 581,906 shares. Eam Lc accumulated 32,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 1,403 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. 260,400 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,150 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 235,333 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 181,266 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 150,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 37 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 12,900 shares to 50,400 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,100 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).