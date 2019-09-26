Denali Advisors Lifted Its Position in National General Holdings (NGHC) by $764,478; Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding in Progressive Oh Com (PGR) Decreased by $2.31 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 68135.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 34,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 69,070 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Oh Com (PGR) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 22,660 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 51,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Oh Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc Com (NYSE:MMS) by 4,505 shares to 8,143 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 3,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Capital Management Lc invested in 2.13% or 235,602 shares. Architects Inc reported 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc reported 2,803 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 977,941 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 12Th Street Asset Limited Co has invested 8.93% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cookson Peirce & Com owns 134,825 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Ser reported 81,413 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0.15% or 81,662 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Llc holds 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 11,735 shares. Pitcairn has 5,944 shares. Duncker Streett Company stated it has 12,000 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Com reported 108,307 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 1.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shine Advisory Services owns 784 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 46,200 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Port Ltd Llc stated it has 44,019 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.02% or 2.47M shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 22,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt LP reported 945,220 shares. 10,661 are held by Verition Fund Limited Co. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 366,539 shares. Denali Advsrs Llc reported 0.12% stake. Victory Cap holds 15,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 51,402 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Us State Bank De owns 5,316 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0% or 26,054 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 101,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

