Denali Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by $588,000 as Shares Declined; Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Its Stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) as Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 215,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, down from 907,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 194,166 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,229 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 716,402 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 2,550 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.92 million shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 6,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 3,178 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Axa has invested 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Captrust Fincl accumulated 42 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 79,031 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84,700 shares to 175,300 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,700 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 540,118 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 111,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap invested in 38,456 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Community Bancorporation Na owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling owns 383 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 600 shares. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 359,615 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 39,506 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 2.29% or 348,217 shares in its portfolio. Amp has 125,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 134,561 shares. Earnest Lc reported 1.29M shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments invested in 6,214 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.7% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 228,010 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.07% or 109,858 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 134,800 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.75M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.