Denali Advisors Increases Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG); Todd Asset Management Has Decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $13.45 Million as Share Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 211,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.18 million, down from 297,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 8,150 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 211,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2,925 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $117.34 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 12,269 shares to 387,346 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 25,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

