Denali Advisors Increases Position in At&T (T); Tealwood Asset Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 162,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 681,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 519,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 81.37M shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 209,650 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.26M shares. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 24,892 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Newfocus Gp Limited Com holds 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,743 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp stated it has 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8.11 million shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.45M shares. Acr Alpine Rech Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32M shares. 2.97M are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 1.97% or 266,161 shares. Bb&T holds 2.06% or 978,034 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru holds 3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,646 shares. Exchange Cap Management has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Reports After The Bell: Impact of Tableau Acquistion Anticipated – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, FTC come to settlement on 2014 throttling case – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – FreightWaves NOW: Emerging Supply Chains, Mid-August Market Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20,600 shares to 141,556 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 55,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,900 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).