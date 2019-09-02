Denali Advisors Increases Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Ing Groep Nv Position In Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Was Has Upped

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 649,996 shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 01/05/2018 – BMO FINL TO BUY KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKET MARKETS; NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – BMO TO HIT 2% ADJUSTED NET OPERATING LEVERAGE GOAL IN ’18: CEO; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 11.3%; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS BUSINESS MIX ‘WELL MATCHED’ WITH U.S. ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS IT’S `TOO EARLY TO TELL’ IMPACT FROM BASEL REFORMS; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1258.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 49,100 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13,223 shares to 974 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 44,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,529 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of Montreal EPS misses by C$0.11, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool" published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 27, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98,500 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).