Denali Advisors Increases Holding in Amdocs Limited (DOX); Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding by $787,000 as Market Value Declined

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 80.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 101,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 547,613 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Since March 18, 2019, it had 109 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $37,264 on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 63,400 shares to 331,200 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 187,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).