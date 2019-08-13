Denali Advisors Increased Holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by $4.21 Million; Tributary Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Centene (CNC) as Stock Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 384,819 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.)

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 15,300 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Bb&T Corporation reported 47,892 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 17,420 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,276 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.28% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 204 are owned by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co. 1,008 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Gabelli And Investment Advisers Incorporated owns 6,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Ameritas Invest Prtn has 39,045 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 241,352 were accumulated by Los Angeles And Equity Rech. Columbia Asset Management owns 18,434 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: National Fuel Gas Co. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Fuel Gas Co. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas says New York’s latest denial rendered ineffective by FERC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Future Prospect of Global CNC Machines Market Top Trending Best Equipment in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 72,696 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 238,296 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 93,226 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 45,000 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 98,902 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated invested in 129,030 shares. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Com invested in 51,600 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 384,461 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rudman Errol M owns 254,400 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advisors Limited Company holds 38,004 shares. 22,124 are held by Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability. Colony Limited reported 187,883 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 1.37M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 263,718 shares.