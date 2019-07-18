Denali Advisors Holds Position in Cdk Global (CDK); Soros Fund Management Has Cut Position in Comerica (CMA) by $18.70 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by 966.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 204,866 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 256,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 269,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 1.69M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 459 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 38,554 shares. Stephens Ar reported 50,469 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 687,561 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 1,845 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 74,916 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co reported 2,864 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.27% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 6,318 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.06% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 87,800 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Amer Century reported 3.58M shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares to 498,772 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 68,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,200 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 205,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY).