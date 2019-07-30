Denali Advisors Holds Holding in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA); Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Stake by $1.68 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 654,574 shares traded or 150.12% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 121,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 751,586 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust has invested 0.06% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 7,454 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Putnam Invests Lc reported 47,849 shares stake. Fiera Capital accumulated 333,347 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.06% or 1.13 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Connable Office Inc has 0.07% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 438,625 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 13,762 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 69,967 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. 2,753 shares were sold by Laughlin John P Jr, worth $394,199.

