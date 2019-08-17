Denali Advisors Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Lowered by $447,000 as Valuation Declined; Sun Life Financial Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.73 Million; Shares Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 16,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,269 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 20,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 402,943 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 20,051 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 21,171 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited holds 22,726 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 24,633 shares. Park Circle reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartline Investment reported 4,776 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Country Commercial Bank has 326,606 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset holds 121,311 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 48,878 shares or 2.42% of the stock. 2,781 are owned by Virtu Financial Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 5.82M shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 42,050 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.22% or 7,489 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 69,101 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares to 58,483 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).