Denali Advisors Holding in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Lifted by $620,978; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) by 101799.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 310,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 310,794 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.675. About 702,601 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 458% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 603,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 735,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.21M, up from 131,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 5.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 42,697 shares to 20,301 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,385 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 21,400 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,396 shares, and cut its stake in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR).