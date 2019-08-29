Denali Advisors Has Upped Its Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stake by $2.05 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Its Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 2.36M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 145,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.36 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 1.79 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 305,139 shares to 477,265 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 137,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Thai company accuses FIS of interference, IP theft, false statements – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dish Network Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Opens Sixth Restaurant in Indiana – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Dish Network (DISH) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,300 shares, and cut its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

