Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Its Lear (LEA) Holding; Cintas Has 1.26 Sentiment

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Lear Corporation (LEA) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 17,300 shares as Lear Corporation (LEA)’s stock declined 11.24%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 46,000 shares with $6.24M value, down from 63,300 last quarter. Lear Corporation now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 1.76 million shares traded or 172.95% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 248 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 197 sold and reduced positions in Cintas Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 68.09 million shares, down from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cintas Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 167 Increased: 177 New Position: 71.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.86M for 30.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 82,670 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.04 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.58 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Among 6 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) stake by 14,600 shares to 23,000 valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 41,700 shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. 18,985 Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) shares with value of $2.95 million were sold by Larkin Terrence B.