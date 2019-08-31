Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Atrion (ATRI) as Market Valuation Declined; Fruth Investment Management Increased Its Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Position by $676,989

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corporation (ATRI) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $777.15. About 8,445 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 25.21M shares stake. Liberty Cap invested in 29,452 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 2,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,446 were reported by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory invested in 1.11 million shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 45,583 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma stated it has 24,711 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc invested in 28,832 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ajo Lp invested in 491,719 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Department Mb Natl Bank N A accumulated 5,117 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Family Firm owns 3,861 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 5,172 shares in its portfolio.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 430 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 5 shares. Denali Advsrs Llc holds 2,800 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. American Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 136,057 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited reported 3,018 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). 108 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 1,000 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Paradigm Advisors Lc invested in 241 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,600 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

