Denali Advisors Has Trimmed By $440,000 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Endra Life Sciences (NDRA) Shorts Raised By 5.76%

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 128,678 shares with $10.37 million value, down from 134,178 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc now has $34.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Endra Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. NDRA’s SI was 273,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 258,600 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Endra Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s short sellers to cover NDRA’s short positions. The SI to Endra Life Sciences Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 66,810 shares traded. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has declined 62.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 107,300 shares to 118,400 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) stake by 44,400 shares and now owns 82,000 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Com Limited owns 266,217 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 43,755 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 1.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lpl Finance Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Field & Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.91% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Motco reported 50,234 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 24,169 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kistler accumulated 385 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 10.27M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 765,248 shares. Valley Advisers has 0.26% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cibc Ww reported 23,891 shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. The company has market cap of $11.43 million. The Company’s photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions.