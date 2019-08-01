Denali Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position in Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Upped by $356,592 as Valuation Declined

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.1. About 1.43M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.18 million shares traded or 66.29% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel owns 1.49% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 214,260 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,309 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 241,328 shares. Hengehold Ltd Liability stated it has 0.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California-based Whittier Tru Communication has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lakeview Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 3,453 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa owns 4,599 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 2,401 shares. Amer Int Gp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 169,247 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Co holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Llc holds 18,033 shares. Staley Capital Advisers owns 3,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,108 were reported by Washington Trust. Michigan-based Ls Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 287,643 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 48,900 shares to 387,843 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE:SCCO).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 500 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 7,468 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. 562,094 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Impact Advsrs Limited holds 40,664 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 18,797 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 27,218 are held by Guggenheim Capital Llc. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Millennium Management Lc holds 558,301 shares. Phocas holds 0.48% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 97,255 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 11,876 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Citigroup Incorporated reported 75,598 shares. Acadian Asset Management has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 918 shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Can Have Your CAKE And Eat It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CAKE vs. TXRH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,786 activity. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of stock or 126 shares. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE had bought 200 shares worth $9,502. 1,000 shares valued at $46,970 were bought by Ames Edie A on Monday, February 25.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).