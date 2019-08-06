Denali Advisors Has Raised Gentex (GNTX) Position By $628,000; Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Had 1 Bulls

Denali Advisors Llc increased Gentex Corporation (GNTX) stake by 95.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 31,400 shares as Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 64,200 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 32,800 last quarter. Gentex Corporation now has $6.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.40M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Among 3 analysts covering Electrocomponents PLC (LON:ECM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electrocomponents PLC has GBX 705 highest and GBX 591 lowest target. GBX 645.33’s average target is 15.16% above currents GBX 560.4 stock price. Electrocomponents PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. Peel Hunt maintained Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Add” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, February 11 with “Add”. Barclays Capital maintained Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, February 11. See Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) latest ratings:

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.50 billion GBP. The firm distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. It also provides automation and control products comprising programmable logic controllers, safety devices, sensors, cables, and pneumatic cylinders for various vertical markets that include the food and beverage, packaging, manufacturing, marine, and gas and oil industries; and tools and consumables, which comprise electronics workbench equipment, electrostatic discharge products and 3D printers, and mechanical tools and lighting, as well as electrical, test, and measurement and safety equipment.

Another recent and important Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.57% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 560.4. About 311,410 shares traded. Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,162 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc stated it has 299,535 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 41,213 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 100,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dubuque National Bank And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 41,488 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 24,557 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 35,777 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 100,092 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Asset Management accumulated 102,681 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) stake by 12,700 shares to 50,100 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) stake by 179,400 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE:SCCO) was reduced too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.