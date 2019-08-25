Denali Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; Wasatch Advisors Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $375,000

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,847 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 155,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 290,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 388,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 558 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.55M shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 109,351 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 6.96M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 870,835 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 7,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 250 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Department. 13.04 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Foster And Motley Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 51,534 shares. 6,840 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. 3,417 were reported by Hanseatic Management Services. Alps Advsr accumulated 20,822 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 279,497 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.01% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 334,530 shares stake.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 958,537 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $63.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

