Denali Advisors Has Lifted Landstar System (LSTR) Position; Macquarie Group LTD Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) stake by 371.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 45,700 shares as Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 58,000 shares with $6.35M value, up from 12,300 last quarter. Landstar System Inc. now has $4.45B valuation. The stock increased 3.29% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 283,402 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 83.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 45,371 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 9,013 shares with $315,000 value, down from 54,384 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $59.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

