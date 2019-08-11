Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) Position; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding

Denali Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) stake by 5.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 130,951 shares with $11.01M value, up from 123,951 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A now has $25.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 28.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 411 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 1,847 shares with $122.27 million value, up from 1,436 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $35.27 billion valuation. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 21.19% above currents $75.42 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9300 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 12,224 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 10,720 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 35,045 shares. Woodmont Counsel reported 19,873 shares. Stifel Financial reported 214,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 37,869 shares. Captrust Finance accumulated 42 shares. 119,989 were reported by Amer Century. Glenview Capital Ltd Company has 3.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 129,600 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 39,400 shares. 584,553 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Thornburg Investment Management Inc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Charles Schwab Inc reported 1.91M shares.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) stake by 60,700 shares to 124,700 valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) stake by 67,500 shares and now owns 16,700 shares. United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Central Comml Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hyman Charles D holds 0.1% or 14,695 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Finance invested in 1,500 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 0.2% or 27,298 shares. Blackrock owns 50.12 million shares. 937,785 are owned by Sterling Cap Management Limited Company. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,381 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department owns 4,046 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Il invested 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 820,938 shares. Florida-based Naples Glob Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Financial owns 2.35M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 698,373 shares. National Pension Serv has 798,969 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) stake by 728 shares to 1,708 valued at $92.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson Controls International Plc stake by 367 shares and now owns 1,233 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital.