Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $628,000; As Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Has Raised by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 95.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 106,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 78,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 16,627 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fiduciary Trust Com invested in 0.12% or 64,606 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 145,412 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 3,069 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 5,200 were reported by Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca. Amp Invsts Limited reported 3.17M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 1.60 million are held by Duff Phelps. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Com holds 69,205 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% or 36,851 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 65,079 shares to 261,079 shares, valued at $73.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 6,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,557 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gentex Stock Rose 11.4% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 15 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $314 were bought by Boehm Neil.