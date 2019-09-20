Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake by $9.27 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Keycorp (KEY) by $3.82 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 616.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 119,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 852,850 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 7.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One August charge-off rate improves to 4.18% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Relax! Here’s How To Financially Prepare For Vacation – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Plc owns 2,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 50,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 65,587 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd holds 0.56% or 19,685 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Cap has 0.2% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,868 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.07% or 662,222 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Com reported 90,000 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.04% or 220,522 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,176 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn, California-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Pnc Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership has 0.68% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust reported 75,810 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 46,200 shares to 129,100 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,600 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KeyCorp Lowers Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Max Resource Announces LWIR Survey Identifies 6 km by 3 km Key Alteration Anomaly at North Choco – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,610 shares to 207,163 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,744 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).