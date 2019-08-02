Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) Holding by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 770,475 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 586,030 shares. 13,120 were reported by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James Na holds 9,659 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 932,861 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 233,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.34 million shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parnassus Investments Ca owns 621,213 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ohio-based Bartlett & Company Limited Liability has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,524 shares. 243,295 are held by Zweig. Provident Invest Incorporated has 910,213 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 304 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11,700 shares to 150,456 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,700 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1,696 shares to 45,201 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,344 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).